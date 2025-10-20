Challenge Cup announced for 50th MCM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985541" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Participants, service members, and officials of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon speak during the Challenge Cup reception at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. Marines and Royal Navy athletes compete during the marathon to build camaraderie and friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Keahi J. Soomanstanton)