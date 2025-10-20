Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Challenge Cup announced for 50th MCM

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Participants, service members, and officials of the 50th Marine Corps Marathon speak during the Challenge Cup reception at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. Marines and Royal Navy athletes compete during the marathon to build camaraderie and friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985541
    VIRIN: 251024-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_111361047
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Challenge Cup announced for 50th MCM, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Marines
    All Marine
    RunwithMarines
    Challenge Cup
    USMC
    50MCM

