    The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon: Georgetown and Finish Festival B-Roll

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines, participants, and spectators take part in the 50th Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 “People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985537
    VIRIN: 251026-M-IY782-1001
    Filename: DOD_111360970
    Length: 00:12:46
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon: Georgetown and Finish Festival B-Roll, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCnews; 50MCM; Featurehighlight; runwithmarines; Runners; Marine Corps 250; Georgetown

