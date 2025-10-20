Participants arrive and take part in the Marine Corps Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 24, 2025. The Expo featured sponsors, charities, vendors, health screenings, and is the location for participants to pick up race packets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985536
|VIRIN:
|251024-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111360964
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 50th MCM Kicks off with Health, Fitness Expo B-Roll, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.