    50th MCM Kicks off with Health, Fitness Expo B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Participants arrive and take part in the Marine Corps Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 24, 2025. The Expo featured sponsors, charities, vendors, health screenings, and is the location for participants to pick up race packets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985536
    VIRIN: 251024-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111360964
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: US

    USMC; 50MCM; MCB Quantico; runwithmarines; Expo

