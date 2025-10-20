50th MCM Kicks off with Health, Fitness Expo B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Participants arrive and take part in the Marine Corps Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 24, 2025. The Expo featured sponsors, charities, vendors, health screenings, and is the location for participants to pick up race packets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)