JTF - DC patrols dawn

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Alabama Army National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct presence patrols in multiple areas during the early morning hours in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)