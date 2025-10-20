Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF - DC patrols dawn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Alabama Army National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct presence patrols in multiple areas during the early morning hours in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985526
    VIRIN: 251024-Z-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111360845
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF - DC patrols dawn, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    patrol
    DCSafe
    Safe and Beautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download