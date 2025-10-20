NATO demonstrates new technologies at exercise REPMUS 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At REPMUS and Dynamic Messenger, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) worked with Allies, industry and researchers to test new tech and turn prototypes into capabilities for collective defence.

Synopsis

NATO brought together Allied and partner armed forces, industry and researchers during exercise REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Uncrewed Systems) and exercise Dynamic Messenger 2025. These exercises tested and accelerated new technologies in real-world naval environments, from uncrewed vehicles to advanced sensing and communications systems.



NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), an official NATO body dedicated to defence innovation, plays a key role, working directly with innovators to prototype, integrate and advance dual-use solutions. By supporting trials in demanding operational settings, DIANA helps bridge the gap between early-stage technology and frontline capability, ensuring that Allies can adopt innovation faster, strengthen interoperability and improve NATO’s collective defence.



Footage includes various shots of uncrewed vehicles, new technology and advanced systems on display at REPMUS 2025, as well as interviews with various representatives from industry developing new technology with DIANA, and a representative from DIANA.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—



(00:00) VARIOUS AERIAL SHOTS (MUTE) – TENTS AND CONTAINERS HOSTING REPMUS ATTENDEES IN TROIA, PORTUGAL

(00:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLES ON SHOW AT REPMUS 2025

(02:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – NATO UNMANNED MARINE VEHICLES ON SHOW AT REPMUS 2025

(02:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – RHEINMETALL ROBOT ON SHOW AT REPMUS 2025

(02:46) VARIOUS SHOTS – DUTCH NAVY CREW PRACTISE ON LOBSTER ROBOTICS’ UNDERWATER DRONE AT REPMUS 2025

(04:07) SLOW MOTION SHOT (MUTE) – FINNISH FLAG BLOWING IN THE WIND

(04:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – REPRESENTATIVE FROM KELLUU EXPLAINS HOW THE UNMANNED AIRSHIP OPERATES

(04:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – REPRESENTATIVES FROM KELLUU LAUNCH UNMANNED AIRSHIP INTO THE SKY AT REPMUS 2025

(05:13) VARIOUS SHOTS (MUTE) – REPRESENTATIVES FROM SCHIEBEL LAUNCH HELICOPTER DRONE AT REPMUS 2025

(05:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – REPRESENTATIVES FROM TACTIQL DEMONSTRATE THEIR SYSTEM, FULCRUM AT REPMUS 2025

(06:32) VARIOUS SHOTS – SKYLOCK SYSTEM DEVELOPED BY AKHEROS ON DISPLAY AT REPMUS 2025



(07:34) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - BAS VAN VLIET - CO-FOUNDER, LOBSTER ROBOTICS

“Right now, we’re at REPMUS. We are offshore, testing our drone. We’re trying to find a mine here. We already had a contact and now we are determining what kind of mine it is or whether it is not a mine and actually a fish cage or some other object.”



(07:51) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - BAS VAN VLIET - CO-FOUNDER, LOBSTER ROBOTICS



“So it has multiple applications, both for critical underwater infrastructure. Think of cables or pipes, we can map those really closely and make actually a 3D map of that object so it’s really easy to see if someone has sabotaged something but also it is easy to find and identify mines.”



(08:12) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - ONNI PÄIVINEN – FINLAND OPERATIONS LEAD, KELLUU

“So here is our airship for persistent aerial surveillance. Our platform has flight time up to 12 hours and the payload is highly configurable so for example we can have EO/IR payloads, different kinds of electronic sensors and that sort of thing.”



(08:33) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - ONNI PÄIVINEN – FINLAND OPERATIONS LEAD, KELLUU

“Well this benefits the NATO Alliance for providing real-time, high-quality data, you have good situational awareness in the operational area. With different sensor payloads you can identify all kids of points of interest and systems of interest.”



(08:57) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – EMMA ROSE BURTON – DIGITAL STRATEGY ADVISOR, NATO DIANA

“DIANA is a small NATO body and we exist to expedite innovation into the Alliance. So we take key operational problems that have been identified by the Alliance and we aim to find solutions in the commercial or dual-use technology space that can solve those key operational problems.”



(09:17) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – EMMA ROSE BURTON – DIGITAL STRATEGY ADVISOR, NATO DIANA

“Without organisations and frameworks like DIANA it would be very hard for the companies that we have brought to REPMUS to be able to participate in an exercise like this. So we act as the kind of connective tissue between those innovators and these military environments that allow them to test and demonstrate to the end users.”



(09:36) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – EMMA ROSE BURTON – DIGITAL STRATEGY ADVISOR, NATO DIANA

“By getting these technologies in front of our Allied armed forces and also working in collaboration with our Allied armed forces to develop prototypes and increase the maturity of these solutions, we aim to help NATO and its armed forces increase our tactical edge, increase our adoption of innovation in order to contribute to our collective defence.”

