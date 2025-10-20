Norway trains Ukrainian troops at new base in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norway has established a new training camp for Ukrainian troops in Poland.

Synopsis

Called Camp Jomsborg, the base already hosts more than 200 trainers from the Norwegian Army and a large number of Ukrainian Army trainees. According to the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, the camp will conduct both general training for soldiers and advanced courses for officers and specialists.

Norway is the lead nation for Operation Legio, an effort to train and equip the Ukrainian armed forces that involves seven other NATO Allies, namely Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden. Norway has committed approximately 10 billion Norwegian krone to Operation Legio.

Footage includes shots of Norwegian troops teaching close-quarters battle tactics to Ukrainian troops, as well as general shots of Camp Jomsborg.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT – SIGN AT ENTRANCE TO CAMP JOMSBORG

(00:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – FLAGS WAVING IN WIND

(00:13) CLOSE UP – NORWEGIAN SOLDIERS STANDING AT PARADE REST

(00:17) CLOSE UP – UKRAINIAN SOLDIER STANDING AT PARADE REST

(00:20) VARIOUS GVS – URBAN TRAINING GROUNDS

(00:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – NORWEGIAN TRAINER DEMONSTRATING CLOSE-QUARTERS BATTLE TACTICS

(00:38) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN TRAINEES MOVING THROUGH SHOOT HOUSE

(00:57) VARIOUS SHOTS – UKRAINIAN TRAINEES MOVING THROUGH URBAN ASSAULT COURSE

(01:12) VARIOUS SLOW-MO SHOTS (MUTE) – UKRAINIAN TRAINEES MOVING THROUGH URBAN ASSAULT COURSE

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Footage courtesy of the Norwegian Armed Forces