    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni cuts the power during Active Shield 26

    JAPAN

    10.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japanese master labor contractors with branch utilities, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, configure power to parts of the base during exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 21, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni executed an operations-based full-scale exercise in order to validate the bases’ defense plan while improving readiness, resilience and interoperability with allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 00:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985507
    VIRIN: 251021-M-MN099-1001
    Filename: DOD_111360532
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: JP

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni cuts the power during Active Shield 26, by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

