Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni cuts the power during Active Shield 26

Japanese master labor contractors with branch utilities, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, configure power to parts of the base during exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 21, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni executed an operations-based full-scale exercise in order to validate the bases’ defense plan while improving readiness, resilience and interoperability with allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
