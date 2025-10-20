Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 279 Graduation Ceremony

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 279 Graduation Ceremony at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Friday, October 24, 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 18:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985491
    VIRIN: 251024-N-EP681-8230
    Filename: DOD_111360426
    Length: 00:48:49
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 279 Graduation Ceremony, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    CECOS
    CSFE
    NBVC-Port Hueneme
    Basic Class 279

