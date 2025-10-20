Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Melissa

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Reserve crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” flies through Hurricane Melissa on Oct. 27, 2025. The video, taken by Lt. Col. Mark Withee, a navigator with the 53rd WRS, shows the crew making multiple passes through the storm to collect critical weather data for the National Hurricane Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee).

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985467
    VIRIN: 251027-F-F3652-7692
    Filename: DOD_111360335
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

