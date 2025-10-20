Parallax motion photo of Seabees conducting crew-served weapons training utilizing an M2 machine gun

A parallax motion video created from a still photo showing Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 operating the M2 machine gun during a crew-served weapons class at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The animation highlights the battalion’s combat readiness and proficiency with crew-served weapon systems. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985465
|VIRIN:
|251002-N-VH871-1817
|Filename:
|DOD_111360329
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
