    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    A parallax motion video created from a still photo showing Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 operating the M240B machine gun during a crew-served weapons class at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The animation highlights the battalion’s combat readiness and proficiency with crew-served weapon systems. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985464
    VIRIN: 251023-N-VH871-2116
    Filename: DOD_111360320
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parallax motion photo of Seabees conducting crew-served weapons training with M240B machine gun, by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

