AKOM continues clean-up operations during Operation Halong Response

Alaska Organized Militia members, assigned to Task Force Bethel, clear waterlogged debris and recover essential watercraft at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Oct. 25, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen, and members of the Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy's declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985461
|VIRIN:
|251025-Z-CA180-3006
|Filename:
|DOD_111360296
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
