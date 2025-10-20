Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AKOM continues clean-up operations during Operation Halong Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Video by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members, assigned to Task Force Bethel, clear waterlogged debris and recover essential watercraft at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Oct. 25, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen, and members of the Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy's declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985461
    VIRIN: 251025-Z-CA180-3006
    Filename: DOD_111360296
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM continues clean-up operations during Operation Halong Response, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operationhalongresponse;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download