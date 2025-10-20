U.S. Army Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a presence patrol at Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and city agencies to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985459
|VIRIN:
|251024-Z-QM802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111360269
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, West Virginia National Guard Patrol Logan Circle, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
