Falcon Virgo Air Intercept B-Roll

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard's Atlantic City-based DC Detachment “Black Jack,” stationed at the National Capital Region's Air Defense Facility, demonstrated NORAD’s mission to enforce the FAA Special Flight Rules Area (SFRA) over Washington, DC
|10.21.2025
|10.27.2025 11:00
|B-Roll
|985448
|251021-D-YV939-2403
|DOD_111359782
|00:02:37
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|4
|4
