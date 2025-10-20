Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon Virgo Air Intercept B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)   

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard's Atlantic City-based DC Detachment “Black Jack,” stationed at the National Capital Region's Air Defense Facility, demonstrated NORAD’s mission to enforce the FAA Special Flight Rules Area (SFRA) over Washington, DC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985448
    VIRIN: 251021-D-YV939-2403
    Filename: DOD_111359782
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Virgo Air Intercept B-Roll, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    Coast Guard Base National Capital Region
    Falcon Virgo
    USCG Air Station Atlantic City
    Coast Guard
    NORAD & USNORTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download