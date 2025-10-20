1st Infantry Division Conducts Close-Quarters Combat Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, execute squad attacks, bunker and room clearing, as well as close quarters combat training in an urban environment for a squad live fire exercise on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 20-Oct. 31, 2025. Execution of squad live fire exercises increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATOs Eastern Flank by training squads shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)
|10.24.2025
|10.27.2025 08:57
|Video Productions
|251023-A-NH945-1150
|DOD_111359659
|00:00:59
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
