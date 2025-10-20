III MIG Zombie Run 2025

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Liam Makosky, III MEF Information Group officer in charge, speaks about the Zombie Run 2025 held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 18, 2025. The event focused on morale and families as well as promoted a culture of fitness for the elite fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
