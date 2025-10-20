III MIG Zombie Run 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Liam Makosky, III MEF Information Group officer in charge, speaks about the Zombie Run 2025 held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 18, 2025. The event focused on morale and families as well as promoted a culture of fitness for the elite fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)