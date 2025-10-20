Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Responders search for missing fisherman in Pago Bay, Guam

    GUAM

    10.26.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Responders are searching Pago Bay on Oct. 27, 2025, for a missing 34-year-old fisherman after authorities received a report from family early the same morning. The missing man, Kevin Nauta, reportedly was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. The involved agencies include the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Guam Fire, and Guam Police. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 21:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985434
    VIRIN: 251027-G-G0020-9194
    Filename: DOD_111359523
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: GU

    Report of missing fisherman prompts multi-agency search in Pago Bay, Guam

