Responders search for missing fisherman in Pago Bay, Guam

Responders are searching Pago Bay on Oct. 27, 2025, for a missing 34-year-old fisherman after authorities received a report from family early the same morning. The missing man, Kevin Nauta, reportedly was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. The involved agencies include the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Guam Fire, and Guam Police. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2025 21:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985434
|VIRIN:
|251027-G-G0020-9194
|Filename:
|DOD_111359523
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Report of missing fisherman prompts multi-agency search in Pago Bay, Guam
