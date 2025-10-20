Responders search for missing fisherman in Pago Bay, Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Responders are searching Pago Bay on Oct. 27, 2025, for a missing 34-year-old fisherman after authorities received a report from family early the same morning. The missing man, Kevin Nauta, reportedly was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. The involved agencies include the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Guam Fire, and Guam Police. (Courtesy video)