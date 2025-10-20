U.S. Army Sgt. James Nair Interview BPTA Poland

U.S. Army Sgt. James Nair, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses his company's live fire exercise at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Orzysz, Poland, Oct. 22, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2025 00:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|985412
|VIRIN:
|251022-Z-GB622-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111359084
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|MINDEN, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
