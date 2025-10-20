Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alex Cano 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard conduct area beautification at the Parkway Drive volleyball courts in Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.25.2025 13:45
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

