Airmen from the 28th Munitions Squadron compete for a spot in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., March 12-14, 2025. Munitions systems specialists performed a Munitions Assembly Conveyor build, Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear bomb build, and aircraft pallet configuring. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Addison Bolt)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 16:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985384
|VIRIN:
|250314-F-YQ382-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111358901
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 28th Munitions Squadron compete for a spot in AFCOCOMP 2025, by A1C Addison Bolt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.