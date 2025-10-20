Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th Munitions Squadron compete for a spot in AFCOCOMP 2025

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 28th Munitions Squadron compete for a spot in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., March 12-14, 2025. Munitions systems specialists performed a Munitions Assembly Conveyor build, Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear bomb build, and aircraft pallet configuring. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Addison Bolt)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985384
    VIRIN: 250314-F-YQ382-1001
    Filename: DOD_111358901
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    Ellsworth AFB
    bomb assembly
    MOPP (protective gear)
    AFCOCOMP
    Munitions Assembly Conveyer

