Airmen from the 28th Security Forces Squadron execute Operation Cerberus Defender, a multi-day exercise at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 14-16, 2025. Defenders participated in a six-day field training exercise, spanning two weeks, focusing on comprehensive multi-disciplinary field training skills, integrated base security and emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 16:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985383
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-YQ382-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111358895
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raiders secure and defend once again; Cerberus Defender 2025, by A1C Addison Bolt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.