    Raiders secure and defend once again; Cerberus Defender 2025

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 28th Security Forces Squadron execute Operation Cerberus Defender, a multi-day exercise at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 14-16, 2025. Defenders participated in a six-day field training exercise, spanning two weeks, focusing on comprehensive multi-disciplinary field training skills, integrated base security and emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985383
    VIRIN: 250716-F-YQ382-1001
    Filename: DOD_111358895
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    Field Excercise
    Security Forces (SF)
    Cerberus Defender
    FTX

