DC National Guard J9 Care Team

U.S. Army Maj. LeJuan Strictland, Joint Force Headquarters Sexual Assault and Prevention Response, communicates the resources provided by the Districf of Columbia National Guard Care Team in support of Task Force Safe and Beautiful, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2025 13:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985380
|VIRIN:
|251014-Z-SC297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111358643
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
