    DC National Guard J9 Care Team

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. LeJuan Strictland, Joint Force Headquarters Sexual Assault and Prevention Response, communicates the resources provided by the Districf of Columbia National Guard Care Team in support of Task Force Safe and Beautiful, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)

    DC National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe

