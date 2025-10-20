U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct a squad live fire exercise in a close-quarters combat scenario, Oct 22, 2025, Novo Solo Training Area, Bulgaria. Execution of squad live fire exercises increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO’s Eastern Flank by training squads to shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 07:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985369
|VIRIN:
|251022-A-XT168-4418
|Filename:
|DOD_111358259
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Infantry Division Executes Close-Quarters Combat Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria (B-Roll), by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.