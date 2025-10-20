DJ M-Pact Music Video

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Sep. 25, 2025) – A promotional video for Seaman Matthew Miller, AKA DJ M-Pact, a radio DJ at AFN Sasebo, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, recorded on Sep. 25, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 23:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985360
|VIRIN:
|250925-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111358131
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
