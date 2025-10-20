Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS 250th Navy Ball

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.10.2025

    Video by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 10, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosts the 250th Navy Ball at Huis Ten Bosch in Sasebo, Japan Oct. 10, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 23:40
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

