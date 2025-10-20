SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 10, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosts the 250th Navy Ball at Huis Ten Bosch in Sasebo, Japan Oct. 10, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985359
|VIRIN:
|251010-N-FJ198-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111358129
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS 250th Navy Ball, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
