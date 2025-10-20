Brass: Seabees Participate in a Crew-Served Weapons Range

A video showcasing Seabees participating in a crew-served weapons range on the Fort Hunter Ligget machine gun range in Jolon, California, Oct. 23, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|10.23.2025
|10.23.2025 18:56
|Video Productions
|985355
|251023-N-VX022-7375
|DOD_111358092
|00:00:19
|CALIFORNIA, US
|4
|4
