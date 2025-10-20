Brass: Seabees Participate in a Crew-Served Weapons Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985355" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video showcasing Seabees participating in a crew-served weapons range on the Fort Hunter Ligget machine gun range in Jolon, California, Oct. 23, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)