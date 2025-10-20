Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, visited Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, on August 26, 2025, to assess ongoing and future infrastructure projects critical to the installation's mission. The visit underscored SBD 2's commitment to supporting its geographically separated unit and its vital role in missile defense.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 17:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|985351
|VIRIN:
|250826-X-OP274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111358051
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SBD 2 Commander Visits Clear SFS, Highlights Infrastructure Modernization, by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.