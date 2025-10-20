Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SBD 2 Commander Visits Clear SFS, Highlights Infrastructure Modernization

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, visited Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, on August 26, 2025, to assess ongoing and future infrastructure projects critical to the installation's mission. The visit underscored SBD 2's commitment to supporting its geographically separated unit and its vital role in missile defense.

    Location: ALASKA, US

    USAF
    USSF
    missile warning system
    Clear Air Force Station
    13th Space Warning Squadron
    SBD 2

