National Guard honors deployed members on Day of the Deployed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985325" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are deployed and training to deploy around the world every day. On this Day of the Deployed, Oct. 26, 2025, the National Guard thanks those deployed, both home and abroad, and the families who support them, for their dedication and sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)