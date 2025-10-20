Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard honors deployed members on Day of the Deployed

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are deployed and training to deploy around the world every day. On this Day of the Deployed, Oct. 26, 2025, the National Guard thanks those deployed, both home and abroad, and the families who support them, for their dedication and sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985325
    VIRIN: 251023-Z-AW306-4027
    Filename: DOD_111357544
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    ANG
    ARNG
    Day of the Deployed
    National Guard
    NGB

