National Guard honors deployed members on Day of the Deployed

National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are deployed and training to deploy around the world every day. On this Day of the Deployed, Oct. 26, 2025, the National Guard thanks those deployed, both home and abroad, and the families who support them, for their dedication and sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
