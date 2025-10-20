2025 Force Design Update Announcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, published the 2025 Force Design Update, which lays out how the Marine Corps is aggressively pursuing modernization initiatives to ensure it remains a globally responsive, naval expeditionary force. These efforts are crucial for maintaining readiness and lethality in an era of rapidly evolving technology and increasingly capable adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Audio Machine: Stand Back performed by Paul Dinletir, Benjamin Matthew Knorr/audiomachine.com and Ride or Die performed by Paul Dinletir, Andres Gutierrez Moreno/audiomachine.com