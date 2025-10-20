I Am NDW LSC Select Taylor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In our latest I AM NDW Profile, we're proud to introduce Chief Select Keishanda Taylor, an unaccompanied housing contract specialist at NDW. Get an inside look at her day-to-day responsibilities, opens up about her journey to joining the Navy, discusses her exciting plans post-promotion to Chief, and offers valuable advice for young Sailors.



Join us in congratulating her on her well-deserved promotion. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)