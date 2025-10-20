Meet Matt Jarvis, the unaccompanied housing branch manager for NDW. Matt has been a driving force in supporting service members and their families across NDW with any and all housing needs, always putting service members first.
Get to know him in this video and join us in wishing him fair winds and following seas as he transfers to Commander Navy Installations Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 08:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|985318
|VIRIN:
|250922-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111357377
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I Am NDW Profile Matt Jarvis, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.