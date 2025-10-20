I Am NDW Profile Matt Jarvis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Matt Jarvis, the unaccompanied housing branch manager for NDW. Matt has been a driving force in supporting service members and their families across NDW with any and all housing needs, always putting service members first.



Get to know him in this video and join us in wishing him fair winds and following seas as he transfers to Commander Navy Installations Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)