Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am NDW Profile Matt Jarvis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Meet Matt Jarvis, the unaccompanied housing branch manager for NDW. Matt has been a driving force in supporting service members and their families across NDW with any and all housing needs, always putting service members first.

    Get to know him in this video and join us in wishing him fair winds and following seas as he transfers to Commander Navy Installations Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 08:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 985318
    VIRIN: 250922-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111357377
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am NDW Profile Matt Jarvis, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unaccompanied Housing
    Naval Distric Washington
    I Am NDW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download