Set a good example for the children in your life by wearing a life jacket too. Check out this winning video. It's the 25 second PSA first place winner of the 2025 Life Jacket Video Contest. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 07:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|985311
|VIRIN:
|251023-A-WS123-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111357307
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wear It Too, Dad (30 sec), by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS
