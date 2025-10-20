Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wear It Too, Dad (30 sec)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Set a good example for the children in your life by wearing a life jacket too. Check out this winning video. It's the 25 second PSA first place winner of the 2025 Life Jacket Video Contest. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 07:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 985311
    VIRIN: 251023-A-WS123-1002
    Filename: DOD_111357307
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wear It Too, Dad (30 sec), by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Life Jacket

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download