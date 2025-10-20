Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hey Airman! Slow Down

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A public service announcement reminding service members about basic driving safety rules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 14, 2025. This video was created as part of the series “Hey Airman!”, to bring awareness to driving standards on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 07:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 985310
    VIRIN: 251014-Z-YH622-1001
    Filename: DOD_111357306
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386 AEW 386 MDG
    386th Air Exeditionary Wing
    Hey Airman!

