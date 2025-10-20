A public service announcement reminding service members about basic driving safety rules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 14, 2025. This video was created as part of the series “Hey Airman!”, to bring awareness to driving standards on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 07:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|985310
|VIRIN:
|251014-Z-YH622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111357306
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hey Airman! Slow Down, by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.