    565th FEST-A Certification Exercise

    PANAMA

    10.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed the 565th Forward Engineer Support Team- Advance to conduct a Certification Exercise in Panama at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 21, 2025. One of their projects is to conduct a technical engineering assessment of the damaged roof of the Administrative Building at University of Panama-Colón to help support future design and plans and improve US relations in the province of Colón. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985295
    VIRIN: 251021-A-UJ512-5428
    Filename: DOD_111356991
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PA

    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course
    565FEST-A

