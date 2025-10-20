The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed the 565th Forward Engineer Support Team- Advance to conduct a Certification Exercise in Panama at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 21, 2025. One of their projects is to conduct a technical engineering assessment of the damaged roof of the Administrative Building at University of Panama-Colón to help support future design and plans and improve US relations in the province of Colón. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 19:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985295
|VIRIN:
|251021-A-UJ512-5428
|Filename:
|DOD_111356991
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 565th FEST-A Certification Exercise, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
