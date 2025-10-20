Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama B-roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Ada Cotto, commander of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, escorts distinguished visitors to key sites at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Distinguished visitors included Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan, the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)