U.S. Army Col. Ada Cotto, commander of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, escorts distinguished visitors to key sites at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Distinguished visitors included Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan, the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985292
|VIRIN:
|251021-A-UJ512-1492
|Filename:
|DOD_111356883
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama B-roll Package, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
