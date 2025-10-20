Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama B-roll Package

    PANAMA

    10.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Col. Ada Cotto, commander of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, escorts distinguished visitors to key sites at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Distinguished visitors included Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan, the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985292
    VIRIN: 251021-A-UJ512-1492
    Filename: DOD_111356883
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: PA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama Canal, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

