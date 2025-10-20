Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Mountaineer Presence Patrol at U Street Metro

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Soldiers with the West Virginia Army National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, engage with community members during a presence patrol at U Street Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. Approximately 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985285
    VIRIN: 251021-Z-QM802-1003
    Filename: DOD_111356656
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, TF Mountaineer Presence Patrol at U Street Metro, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard

