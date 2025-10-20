Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Bridges Episode 1: 9 SFS Honorary Commander

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. James Stocks, 9th Security Forces Squadron, is joined at the firing range by his honorary commander, Brian Wittmer, Wheatland Police Department Chief. Together, they practice their marksmanship and discuss the mutual benefits of the honorary commander program.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 15:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985283
    VIRIN: 250516-F-WC934-5856
    Filename: DOD_111356646
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

