U.S. Air Force Capt. James Stocks, 9th Security Forces Squadron, is joined at the firing range by his honorary commander, Brian Wittmer, Wheatland Police Department Chief. Together, they practice their marksmanship and discuss the mutual benefits of the honorary commander program.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 15:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|985283
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-WC934-5856
|Filename:
|DOD_111356646
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Building Bridges Episode 1: 9 SFS Honorary Commander, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.