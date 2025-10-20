Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Conducts Squad Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division conduct a squad live fire exercise, Oct 21, 2025, Novo Solo Training Area, Bulgaria. Execution of squad live fire exercises increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO’s Eastern Flank by training squads to shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985278
    VIRIN: 251021-A-NH945-1151
    Filename: DOD_111356559
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts Squad Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

