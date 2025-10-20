1st Infantry Division Conducts Squad Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division conduct a squad live fire exercise, Oct 21, 2025, Novo Solo Training Area, Bulgaria. Execution of squad live fire exercises increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO’s Eastern Flank by training squads to shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985278
|VIRIN:
|251021-A-NH945-1151
|Filename:
|DOD_111356559
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
