101st Airborne Division planning Air Assault with Brazilian counterparts

Soldiers from the 1-26, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) plan for an Air Assault mission with their Brazilian counterparts at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, LA on August 21, 2024. Air assaults are those operations in which assault forces using the firepower, mobility, and total integration of helicopter assets, maneuver on the battlefield to engage and destroy enemy forces or seize and hold key terrain.