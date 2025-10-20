Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division planning Air Assault with Brazilian counterparts

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 1-26, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) plan for an Air Assault mission with their Brazilian counterparts at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, LA on August 21, 2024. Air assaults are those operations in which assault forces using the firepower, mobility, and total integration of helicopter assets, maneuver on the battlefield to engage and destroy enemy forces or seize and hold key terrain.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985271
    VIRIN: 240821-A-KQ181-4410
    Filename: DOD_111356477
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division planning Air Assault with Brazilian counterparts, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC
    Brazil
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    interoperabiilty
    air assault

