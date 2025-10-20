Soldiers from 1-26, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and their Brazilian counterparts conduct an Air Assault at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on August 23, 2025. Air assaults are those operations in which assault forces, using the firepower, mobility, and total integration of helicopter assets, maneuver on the battlefield to engage and destroy enemy forces or seize and hold key terrain.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 14:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985270
|VIRIN:
|240823-A-KQ181-9672
|Filename:
|DOD_111356453
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-26 and Brazilian Air Assault B-roll, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.