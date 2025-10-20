Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-26 and Brazilian Air Assault B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 1-26, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and their Brazilian counterparts conduct an Air Assault at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on August 23, 2025. Air assaults are those operations in which assault forces, using the firepower, mobility, and total integration of helicopter assets, maneuver on the battlefield to engage and destroy enemy forces or seize and hold key terrain.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985270
    VIRIN: 240823-A-KQ181-9672
    Filename: DOD_111356453
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-26 and Brazilian Air Assault B-roll, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Brazil
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    air assault
    interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download