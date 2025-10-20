Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Bank Revetment Stabilization Operations

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    B-roll of a crew from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District’s Missouri River Project Office placing riprap along the banks of the Missouri River as part of ongoing bank revetment stabilization and repair operations. These efforts help reduce erosion, maintain navigation channels, and protect critical infrastructure along the river. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985267
    VIRIN: 251016-A-KS317-2001
    Filename: DOD_111356447
    Length: 00:08:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Bank Revetment Stabilization Operations, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri River

