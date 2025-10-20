Training U.S. Army medics at Combined Resolve 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army medics from 2-502nd Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) as well as a blood transfusion on Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 20, 2025. The 101st is currently executing Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC). This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous CTC rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)