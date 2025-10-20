U.S. Army medics from 2-502nd Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) as well as a blood transfusion on Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 20, 2025. The 101st is currently executing Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC). This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous CTC rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985259
|VIRIN:
|251020-A-JT779-5745
|Filename:
|DOD_111356375
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Training U.S. Army medics at Combined Resolve 26-1, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.