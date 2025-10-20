OKGuard military police unit deploys overseas to Middle East

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Friends, family and Oklahoma National Guard leaders gathered Tuesday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma for a farewell ceremony held for members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 745th Military Police Detachment, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command.



The nearly 50 Soldiers are deploying to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, a U.S. military operation in U.S. Central Command’s area of operations aimed at building partner capacity and enhancing security in the Middle East.