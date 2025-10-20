Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKGuard military police unit deploys overseas to Middle East

    MUSTANG, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Friends, family and Oklahoma National Guard leaders gathered Tuesday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma for a farewell ceremony held for members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 745th Military Police Detachment, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command.

    The nearly 50 Soldiers are deploying to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, a U.S. military operation in U.S. Central Command’s area of operations aimed at building partner capacity and enhancing security in the Middle East.

