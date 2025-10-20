Friends, family and Oklahoma National Guard leaders gathered Tuesday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma for a farewell ceremony held for members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 745th Military Police Detachment, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command.
The nearly 50 Soldiers are deploying to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, a U.S. military operation in U.S. Central Command’s area of operations aimed at building partner capacity and enhancing security in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985258
|VIRIN:
|251021-Z-DX255-5290
|Filename:
|DOD_111356356
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MUSTANG, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, OKGuard military police unit deploys overseas to Middle East, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
