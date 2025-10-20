Combined Resolve 26-1 React to Contact

Soldiers from 1-502nd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division conduct troop movement and react to contact at Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 16, 2025. The 101st is currently executing Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC). This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous CTC rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 07:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985254
|VIRIN:
|251016-A-JL185-1299
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111356275
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
