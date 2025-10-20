U.S. Army Medics Trained and Ready

Spc. Mackenzie Bender, a medic from 2-502nd Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division practices Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) as well as a blood transfusion on Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 20, 2025. The 101st is currently executing Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC). This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous CTC rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 07:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985252
|VIRIN:
|251020-A-TM214-1746
|Filename:
|DOD_111356171
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
