    U.S. Army Medics Trained and Ready

    GERMANY

    10.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Mackenzie Bender, a medic from 2-502nd Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division practices Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) as well as a blood transfusion on Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 20, 2025. The 101st is currently executing Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC). This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous CTC rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 07:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985252
    VIRIN: 251020-A-TM214-1746
    Filename: DOD_111356171
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medics Trained and Ready, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #FitToFight
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    #Traintowin
    SwordofFreedom
    #BrilliantAtTheBasics

