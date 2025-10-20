Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Resolve 26-1 Humanitarian Assistance

    GERMANY

    10.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers participating in Combined Resolve 26-1 provide medical aid to civilians during humanitarian assistance training at Hoenfels Training Area, Germany, Oct. 21, 2025. Combined Resolve 26-1, conducted by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, trains U.S. and allied forces to strengthen interoperability and readiness while building on lessons learned from previous iterations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)

    Location: DE

    This work, Combined Resolve 26-1 Humanitarian Assistance, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

