Combined Resolve 26-1 Humanitarian Assistance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985251" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers participating in Combined Resolve 26-1 provide medical aid to civilians during humanitarian assistance training at Hoenfels Training Area, Germany, Oct. 21, 2025. Combined Resolve 26-1, conducted by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, trains U.S. and allied forces to strengthen interoperability and readiness while building on lessons learned from previous iterations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)