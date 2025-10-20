Soldiers participating in Combined Resolve 26-1 provide medical aid to civilians during humanitarian assistance training at Hoenfels Training Area, Germany, Oct. 21, 2025. Combined Resolve 26-1, conducted by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, trains U.S. and allied forces to strengthen interoperability and readiness while building on lessons learned from previous iterations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 07:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985251
|VIRIN:
|251021-A-GW687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111356169
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Combined Resolve 26-1 Humanitarian Assistance, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
