COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 17, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosts a 5k to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th Birthday at the Fleet Fitness Complex onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 17, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985250
|VIRIN:
|251017-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111356111
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Navy's 250th Birthday 5k, by PO2 Darek Leary and PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.