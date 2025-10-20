Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy's 250th Birthday 5k

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary and Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 17, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosts a 5k to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th Birthday at the Fleet Fitness Complex onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 17, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

