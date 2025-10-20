Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Showcase Lethality(Crew Served Weapons): Slow Motion (120 FPS) B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    A b-roll package showcasing Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 shooting crew served weapons at Fort Hunter-Ligget, California, Oct. 21, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 00:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985248
    VIRIN: 251022-N-VX022-3289
    Filename: DOD_111356102
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Showcase Lethality(Crew Served Weapons): Slow Motion (120 FPS) B-Roll, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

