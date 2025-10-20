Seabees Showcase Lethality(Crew Served Weapons): Slow Motion (120 FPS) B-Roll

A b-roll package showcasing Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 shooting crew served weapons at Fort Hunter-Ligget, California, Oct. 21, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|10.21.2025
|10.22.2025 00:58
|B-Roll
|985248
|251022-N-VX022-3289
|DOD_111356102
|00:03:17
|US
|1
|1
