    Basic Radio Communications Training

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Ireland, radio transmissions technician, briefs Airmen on the basics of radio communications and operating hand held radios at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sept. 2, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 15:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 985239
    VIRIN: 250902-Z-BX530-1002
    Filename: DOD_111355827
    Length: 00:11:45
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Radio Communications Training, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    radio, communications, training, LMR

