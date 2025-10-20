Aircrews from the 34th Bomb Squadron depart from Ellsworth Air Force Base, Jan. 14, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability and provide opportunities for the U.S. Air Force to train and work with allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Addison Bolt)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985238
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-YQ382-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111355782
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Ellsworth B-1s depart for Bomber Task Force 25-1, by A1C Addison Bolt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.