    Ellsworth B-1s depart for Bomber Task Force 25-1

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Aircrews from the 34th Bomb Squadron depart from Ellsworth Air Force Base, Jan. 14, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability and provide opportunities for the U.S. Air Force to train and work with allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Addison Bolt)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985238
    VIRIN: 250114-F-YQ382-1001
    Filename: DOD_111355782
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    B-1B Lancer
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    Bomber Task Force 25-1

