Ellsworth B-1s depart for Bomber Task Force 25-1

Aircrews from the 34th Bomb Squadron depart from Ellsworth Air Force Base, Jan. 14, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability and provide opportunities for the U.S. Air Force to train and work with allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Addison Bolt)